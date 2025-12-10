Bengals' Tee Higgins: To be limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higgins (concussion) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
After experiencing concussion-like symptoms Sunday night and Monday morning, Higgins is back in the NFL's concussion protocol. The wideout's looming participation -- albeit in a limited capacity -- in Wednesday's practice is a positive indicator, but given that Higgins sustained a concussion Week 12 against the Patriots and sat out a Thanksgiving matchup with the Ravens, the Bengals figure to process cautiously with him ahead of this weekend's contest against Baltimore.
