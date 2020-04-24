Bengals' Tee Higgins: Top second-round pick by Cincinnati
The Bengals selected Higgins in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 33rd overall.
Higgins (6-foot-4, 216) falls this far due to his middling workout metrics, but his production and film earn top-shelf grades. Credited with a pro day 40 time as bad as 4.59 seconds but as good as 4.43 seconds, there was no obvious consensus on how the NFL viewed Higgins' athletic tools. When you watch Higgins on tape, he shows the ability to threaten the defense vertically, and he demonstrated substantial skill by establishing himself as the top Clemson wideout over the last two years. With Higgins, A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross all in the fold, the Bengals are exceptionally deep at receiver all of a sudden. Auden Tate still lurks in the background, too.
