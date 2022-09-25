Higgins caught five of seven targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 27-12 win over the Jets.

Higgins finished 12 yards shy of Tyler Boyd's team lead in receiving yards while trailing Ja'Marr Chase by one catch and three targets. He took a helmet-to-helmet hit that drew a flag on Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner in the first half, but Higgins emerged from the play unscathed. Higgins has seen his yardage totals climb from 27 to 71 to 93 in the first three games, so he's trending in the right direction heading into Thursday's visit from the Dolphins.