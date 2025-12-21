Higgins (concussion), who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 16 contest versus Miami, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Higgins missed last Sunday's loss to Baltimore due to a concussion he suffered Week 14 against Buffalo. That was his second concussion of the campaign, but he appears to be feeling better after logging a full practice session Friday. Assuming Higgins has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, he appears set to return to action against the Dolphins, which would be a big boost to a Cincinnati offense that was shut out last Sunday by the Ravens.