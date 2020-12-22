Higgins secured three of six targets for 31 yards in the Bengals' 27-17 win over the Steelers on Monday night.

Ryan Finley threw for just 89 yards overall, so Higgins' modest yardage total has to be kept in context. The rookie actually paced the Bengals in receptions on the night, but he saw a three-game streak of five catches apiece snapped. Higgins hasn't crossed the 56-yard threshold in the four-plus games he's now played without Joe Burrow (knee), but he'll look to capitalize on a weakened Texans secondary in a Week 16 matchup.