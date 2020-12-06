Higgins secured five of seven targets for 56 yards in the Bengals' 19-7 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also reported having tweaked his hamstring leaping over a defender at the end of the contest, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The extent of Higgins' injury remains to be seen, but it was otherwise encouraging to see him put together a serviceable stat line despite playing with a pair of questionable quarterbacks in Brandon Allen (chest) and Ryan Finley against a tough Miami secondary. Higgins ultimately checked in second in receiving yardage to the ejected Tyler Boyd and in catches to tight end Drew Sample, who saw plenty of short-area looks in the latter's absence. The most explosive aspect of Higgins' game -- his downfield role -- is certainly compromised without Joe Burrow (IR-knee) under center, but his immense talent keeps him in fantasy consideration each week. If healthy, he'll look to exploit a favorable matchup versus the Cowboys in Week 13 while potentially working with Finley as his quarterback.