Higgins secured seven of nine targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' 47-42 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also recorded a two-point conversion catch.

Higgins was the star of the first three quarters for the Bengals, making a picturesque contested 44-yard touchdown grab along the left sideline with under two minutes remaining in the first half before tacking on a two-yard scoring catch with just over five minutes left in the third quarter. Higgins added his two-point conversion reception following a Noah Fant 23-yard TD catch with under two minutes remaining, and the former has now visited the end zone four times in the last three games. Higgins also has at least 62 receiving yards in three of the last four contests, affording him plenty of momentum going into Cincinnati's Week 10 bye.