Higgins (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Thursday night's Week 11 game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Higgins officially didn't practice Monday. This is a huge game for the Bengals and in the AFC North, but it sounds like Cincinnati will again have to play without one of its starting wideouts after Higgins also missed Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Texans. In Higgins' absence and with Ja'Marr Chase also nursing a bruised back, Tyler Boyd paced the position in playing time at 92 percent, followed by Chase (84 percent) and Trenton Irwin (82 percent). Boyd posted an 8-117-0 line on a team-high 12 targets, and Irwin pitched in for 2-54-1 on four looks. We should see similar usage Thursday.