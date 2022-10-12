Higgins (ankle) is in line to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Higgins was limited to 10 snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Ravens after aggravating an ankle sprain that had limited him in practice last week. Given that the wideout is slated to practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- Higgins has a chance to play this weekend against the Saints, but he'll need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday.