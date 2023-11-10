Coach Zac Taylor noted Friday that Higgins (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Texans, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

With Higgins out and Ja'Marr Chase dealing with a back issue ahead of Sunday's contest, look for Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin to see added WR opportunities this weekend. When Higgins was sidelined by a rib injury in Week 5, Irwin stepped into an expanded role behind Chase and caught eight passes on 10 targets for 60 yards, while Boyd logged a 6/39/0 receiving line on seven targets. Higgins' next opportunity to play will arrive this coming Thursday versus the Ravens, but on a short week, he's far from a lock to return to the lineup for that contest.