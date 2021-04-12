The Bengals acquired Moss (foot) off waivers from Washington on Monday.
Moss got his NFL career off to a slow start after going undrafted and landing in Washington, as a foot injury forced him to miss the entire 2020 campaign. Now looking forward to Year 2, he'll get the benefit of reuniting with former collegiate teammate Joe Burrow (knee), with whom he showcased legitimate chemistry back at LSU. If Moss is able to get healthy and log an impressive offseason, he could have an opportunity to climb Cincinnati's depth chart.