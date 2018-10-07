Bengals' Thomas Rawls: Active in Week 5

Rawls is active for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Dolphins, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran will likely slot in as third in the backfield pecking order behind rookie Mark Walton and returning starter Joe Mixon (knee). If he sees any action Sunday, it would mark Rawls' first snaps in Cincinnati since signing on Sept. 19. Given what's expected to be a minimal role at best, he doesn't warrant fantasy consideration.

More News
Our Latest Stories