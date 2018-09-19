Bengals' Thomas Rawls: Latches on with Cincinnati
Rawls signed a contract with the Bengals on Wednesday.
He'll assume the 53-man roster spot of fellow running back Tra Carson, who was waived after pulling his hamstring in a workout Monday. Since rushing for 830 yards with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie in 2015, Rawls has seen his productivity dwindle, managing just 3.0 yards per carry on 167 totes over the past two years. After failing to win a spot with the Jets in training camp, Rawls will take on a depth role in the Cincinnati backfield, though he'll likely be a prime candidate for release once Joe Mixon (knee) is cleared to play within the next few weeks.
