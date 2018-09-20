Bengals' Thomas Rawls: Not expected to play much

Head coach Marvin Lewis said Thursday that running backs Giovani Bernard and Mark Walton will "shoulder the load) while Joe Mixon (knee) is sidelined, leaving Rawls as the clear No. 3 running back, Ross Tucker of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Rawls was signed this week to help bolster the Bengals' backfield depth with Joe Mixon (knee) out multiple weeks. However, it doesn't appear that Rawls will get much work in his absence, as Cincinnati appears to be set on using the guys that have been with the team and working in their system. Rawls will only have fantasy relevance should either Bernard or Walton suffer an injury themselves.