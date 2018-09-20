Bengals' Thomas Rawls: Not expected to play much
Head coach Marvin Lewis said Thursday that running backs Giovani Bernard and Mark Walton will "shoulder the load) while Joe Mixon (knee) is sidelined, leaving Rawls as the clear No. 3 running back, Ross Tucker of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Rawls was signed this week to help bolster the Bengals' backfield depth with Joe Mixon (knee) out multiple weeks. However, it doesn't appear that Rawls will get much work in his absence, as Cincinnati appears to be set on using the guys that have been with the team and working in their system. Rawls will only have fantasy relevance should either Bernard or Walton suffer an injury themselves.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...