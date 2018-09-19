Bengals' Thomas Rawls: Practice cut short by cramps
Rawls did not practice in full due to cramps Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Rawls' first official practice as a Bengal was nipped in the bud. The opportunity exists for Rawls to earn a backfield role in Cincinnati with Joe Mixon (knee) sidelined, but injuries have derailed the 2015 undrafted rookie throughout his NFL career. If Rawls hopes to stick with the Bengals after Mixon returns, he'll need to get healthy and look impressive against the Panthers on Sunday.
