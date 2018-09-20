Bengals' Thomas Rawls: Practices in full

Rawls (general soreness) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Rawls was limited in his first Bengals practice Wednesday due to general soreness, but now appears fully healthy. The 25-year-old will serve as Cincinnati's No. 3 running back behind Giovani Bernard and Mark Walton until Joe Mixon (knee) is able to return to the field. Rawls currently holds little fantasy value, in what stands to be a minimal offensive role.

More News
Our Latest Stories