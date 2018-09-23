Bengals' Thomas Rawls: Won't suit up Week 3

Rawls (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers.

Rawls missed some practice time this week due to general soreness, but was back on the practice field both Thursday and Friday. This makes his inactive status a bit surprising, especially with regular starter Joe Mixon (knee) on the shelf. This move will leave Mark Walton as the only remaining healthy running back on the active roster behind presumed starter Giovani Bernard.

