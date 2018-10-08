Bengals' Thomas Rawls: Zero offensive snaps in Bengals debut

Rawls logged two snaps on special teams during Sunday's 27-17 victory over the Dolphins.

Rawls, who signed with the Bengals in mid-September, was active for the first time this season to provide depth at running back with Giovani Bernard (knee) sidelined. However, Cincinnati was content with letting Joe Mixon handle the entirety of the rushing workload. While Rawls may stick on the active roster until Bernard returns in the coming weeks, don't expect him to get many, if any, chances on offense as long as Joe Mixon is healthy.

