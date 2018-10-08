Bengals' Thomas Rawls: Zero offensive snaps in Bengals debut
Rawls logged two snaps on special teams during Sunday's 27-17 victory over the Dolphins.
Rawls, who signed with the Bengals in mid-September, was active for the first time this season to provide depth at running back with Giovani Bernard (knee) sidelined. However, Cincinnati was content with letting Joe Mixon handle the entirety of the rushing workload. While Rawls may stick on the active roster until Bernard returns in the coming weeks, don't expect him to get many, if any, chances on offense as long as Joe Mixon is healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...