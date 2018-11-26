Savage was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on Monday.

Savage was waived by the 49ers for the third time over the weekend but won't have a chance to re-sign this time with the Bengals in need of a backup quarterback after placing starter Andy Dalton (thumb) on injured reserve. Jeff Driskel will take over as Cincinnati's top quarterback with Savage serving as the No. 2 option. Savage hasn't seen game action since Week 14 of last season with the Texans.

