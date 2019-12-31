Play

Brown was claimed off of waivers by the Bengals on Monday.

Brown was waived by the Packers on Saturday and will join Cincinnati after the Super Bowl, beginning the 2020 offseason program on their roster. Brown has recorded 45 tackles, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles during the first 20 games of his career.

