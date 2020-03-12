Play

The Bengals signed Brown to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

Brown joined Cincinnati off waivers just prior to the official end of the 2019 regular season, and the team has now opted to retain him for 2020. The 24-year-old appeared in nine contests with the Packers prior to landing with the Bengals last season, during which he recorded 11 tackles (seven solo).

