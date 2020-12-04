site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Tony Brown: Out with hamstring injury
Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Miami, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
The 25-year-old was unable to practice this week due to the hamstring injury and won't be suiting up Sunday. Brown has exclusively played special teams in all but one game this season.
