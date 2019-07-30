Lippett agreed to an undisclosed contract with the Bengals on Tuesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Lippett was cut by the Giants on Thursday, but was able to find a new team without a week going by. Last season, he suited up in just three games, collecting one tackle and pass defended in the process. Lippett will hope to latch on with Cincinnati as a depth cornerback for 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories