Bengals' Tony Lippett: Finds new squad Tuesday
Lippett agreed to an undisclosed contract with the Bengals on Tuesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Lippett was cut by the Giants on Thursday, but was able to find a new team without a week going by. Last season, he suited up in just three games, collecting one tackle and pass defended in the process. Lippett will hope to latch on with Cincinnati as a depth cornerback for 2019.
