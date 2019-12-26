Play

McRae has cleared the concussion protocol Thursday and was a full participant in practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

McRae sustained a concussion during Week 16's overtime loss to the Dolphins, but he now looks back to full health. With William Jackson (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Browns, McRae could be in line to play an expanded role in Cincinnati's secondary.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends