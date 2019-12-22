Play

McRae won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a concussion and neck strain.

It's unclear how McRae picked up the knock, but the fact that he was immediately declared out is not a great sign for the injury. Expect the team to have some specifics on the injury in the coming days, but for the remainder of the game, B.W. Webb and Greg Mabin are in line to see an increase in depth snaps.

