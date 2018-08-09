McRae isn't expected to play during Thursday's preseason opener due to a hand injury, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McRae hopes to parlay his four games with the Bengals last season into a 53-man roster spot out of camp in 2018, but he has hit a snag in his pursuit with a hand issue. The third-year corner will have to wait until at least Week 2 of the preseason to make his debut.

