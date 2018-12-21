McRae was ruled out for Sunday's game at Cleveland due to a hamstring injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

McRae was able to clear the concussion protocol in time for Week 15 against the Raiders, but sustained the hamstring injury and couldn't practice this week. The 25-year-old hasn't played a defensive snaps since Week 7, as his absence is unlikely to play a significant role Sunday.

