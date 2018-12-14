McRae (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McRae sat out the last two games due to the concussion and apparently has yet to fully clear the concussion protocol. The 25-year-old hasn't taken a defensive snap since Week 7, so the Bengals defense is unlikely to significantly feel his absence if ruled out.

