McRae is expected to play a starting role during Sunday's game against the Rams, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

McRae's increased role on defense comes with Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) and Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) both inactive. The 26-year-old normally does most of his damage on special teams.

