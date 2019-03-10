The Bengals extended a tender to McRae (hamstring) on Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

The 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury, and was only able to suit up in 12 games, racking up nine tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble. With the tender, McRae will likely continue to serve as a depth cornerback and receive snaps on special teams.

