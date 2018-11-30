Bengals' Tony McRae: Won't play Sunday
McRae (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Denver, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
McRae sustained the concussion in last Sunday's loss to the Browns and was unable to return to practice this week. The 25-year-old will look to clear the concussion protocol in time for the Week 14 matchup with the Chargers.
