Bengals' Torry McTyer: Back with Bengals
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bengals re-signed McTyer on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cincinnati cut McTyer on Saturday, but he'll now rejoin the active roster. The 25-year-old will bolster Cincinnati's depth in the secondary.
