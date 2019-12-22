Play

McTyer (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

McTyer is simply a depth option in the Bengals' secondary when he suits up, so expect Tony McRae and Greg Mabin to back up starters William Jackson and B.W. Webb in Week 16.

