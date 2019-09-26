Bengals' Torry McTyer: Lands in Cincinnati
The Bengals signed McTyer on Thursday.
McTyer's spot on Cincinnati's roster comes following the placement of Darius Phillips (knee) on injured reserve. The 25-year old projects to play a depth role in the Bengals' secondary and contribute on special teams.
