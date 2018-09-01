Carson beat out Brian Hill for the final spot at running back, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard and Mark Walton (shoulder) all locked into spots, Carson and Hill were left to compete for a single job. Carson doesn't figure to have much of a role in the offense, but the Bengals may keep him active for Week 1 against the Colts if they expect him to contribute on special teams.