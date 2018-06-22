Bengals' Tra Carson: Non-participant in minicamp
Carson (undisclosed) did not participate in mandatory minicamp last week, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Carson spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. It isn't clear if that same injury is what's preventing him from taking the field this spring, but the fact that Carson wasn't wearing a practice jersey like other injured Bengals isn't a good sign. We'll see if Carson's able to take the field during training camp, when he'll compete for a depth role in a Joe Mixon-led backfield.
