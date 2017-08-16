Bengals' Tra Carson: Returns to practice
Carson (ankle) returned to practice Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Carson was spotted on the trainer's cart with an ice pack on his ankle during Monday's practice, but it appears as though the issue was none too serious as he's already back in the swing of things.
