Bengals' Tra Carson: Reverts to IR
Carson (hamstring) reverted to the Bengals' injured reserve list Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With Joe Mixon (knee) likely facing a multi-week absence, Carson was slated to move up a spot on the backfield depth chart ahead of the Bengals' Week 3 game against the Panthers before going down in Monday's practice with a hamstring injury. The Bengals ultimately waived Carson to clear room on the roster for a healthier back in Thomas Rawls, but Carson will remain in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers. Head coach Marvin Lewis previously suggested that Carson's setback wasn't of the season-ending variety, so there's a chance the 25-year-old could be released on an injury settlement at a later date.
