Carson was spotted in a trainer's cart with an ice pack his left ankle during Monday's practice, ESPN's Katherine Terrell reports.

Carson's status will be monitored throughout the week since the specifics of his situation aren't clear. As it stands, he should be considered questionable to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs.

