Carson (ankle) was healthy for the start of training camp, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Carson missed the entire 2017 season after injuring his left ankle in training camp, per Richard Skinner of Local 12/WKRC-TV. His full participation in training camp this year suggests the running back is back to full strength, though, and he now seems ready to compete with Brian Hill for the No. 4 slot on the depth chart. If the Bengals only keep one more running back behind Joe Mixon, Geovani Bernard and Mark Walton, the job between Hill and Carson will likely go to whoever looks better on special teams this preseason. A number of undrafted free agents are also in the mix.