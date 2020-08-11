Waynes has a pectoral injury that could keep him out for two months, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 2015 first-round pick signed a three-year, $42 million contract this offseason, after making 53 starts in five seasons with the Vikings. He's never done better than 65 tackles, 11 pass defenses or three interceptions in a single season, but while he may not offer much IDP value, Waynes was expected to be a key part of the Cincinnati secondary. Any absence could free up a starting job for LeShaun Sims or Darius Phillips, or else the Bengals might try promoting Mackensie Alexander from the nickelback/slot role to an outside spot.