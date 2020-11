Waynes (pectoral) was seen working out on the side field during Thursday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The good news for the Michigan State product was that he came off the COVID-19 list Wednesday, but this news likely confirms he won't be activated off injured reserve for Sunday's game against Washington. The Bengals' secondary is a bit banged up at the moment, as William Jackson is currently the only healthy cornerback on the roster.