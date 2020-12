Coach Zac Taylor has ruled Waynes (pectoral) out for the rest of the 2020 season, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Waynes has spent the entire 2020 campaign on IR, aside from a stint on the COVID-19 list, and he won't return for the final three games of the year. The 28-year-old is still under contract with the Bengals for at least another season, though his deal has a potential out after 2021, so it's in the team's best interest to ensure his recovery goes smoothly.