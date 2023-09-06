Williams (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Week 1 against Cleveland.

Williams missed a few weeks of practice/preseason after spraining his ankle Aug. 1. He's now ready to play, though even as part of a shaky Cincinnati backfield he'll probably be a healthy scratch or restricted to special teams rather than handling a significant role on offense. Chris Evans and Chase Brown both are more likely to get playing time off the bench behind Joe Mixon.