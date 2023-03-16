Williams re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year contract Thursday.
Williams closed out the 2022 season as Cincinnati's kick returner. He's likely to reprise that role in 2023 and could also see an uptick in usage on offense as a depth option in the backfield behind Joe Mixon and Chris Evans.
