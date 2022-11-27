Williams had two carries for 18 yards and one big catch for 16 yards in the Bengals' win over the Titans.
Williams is clearly behind both Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon when both are healthy, but he's also clearly ahead of Chris Evans should the opportunity arise.
More News
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Set to fill depth role Week 12•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Healthy scratch•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Re-signs with Cincinnati•
-
Trayveon Williams: Waived by Cincinnati•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Solid showing in preseason finale•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Used behind Evans•