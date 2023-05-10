Bengals OC Brian Callahan recently referred to Williams as an "ascending player" and suggested the running back should get "more opportunities" in 2023, Richard Skinner of WKRC reports.

The 2019 sixth-round pick is entering his fifth season with the Bengals, re-signing this March after playing only 138 offensive snaps in 34 games over the past four years. Williams has bounced between third, fourth and fifth on the RB depth chart, but he did play a lot of snaps on special teams as a rookie (124) and again in 2022 (127). He may now get the chance to earn some playing time on offense, as the Bengals lost No. 2 back Samaje Perine to the Broncos this offseason and so far have added only fifth-round pick Chase Brown to a position room that otherwise includes Williams, Joe Mixon and Chris Evans. There's also been some questioning of=Mixon's future with the team, though the Bengals likely will bring in a veteran free agent if they move on from their starter or he's suspended in connection with a recent misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing.