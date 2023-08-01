Williams, who was carted off the practice field Tuesday, is thought to have suffered a mild ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report suggests that Williams will likely miss a couple of weeks, assuming the initial diagnosis is confirmed. It therefore seems fairly safe to assume that the running back won't play in the Bengals' preseason opener, but it appears as though Williams avoided a serious injury and will be able to re-enter the backup mix behind starter Joe Mixon before too long. While he's sidelined, added RB reps will be available for Chase Brown and Chris Evans.