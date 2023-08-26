Williams (ankle) is not in uniform for Saturday's preseason game against the Commanders, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Williams has been dealing with an ankle sprain since Aug. 1 which has caused him to miss all three preseason bouts. With running back Chris Evans (undisclosed) also out of Saturday's game, rookie Chase Brown should get a heavy workload in the Bengals' preseason finale.
