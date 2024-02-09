Williams played in all 17 regular season games for the Bengals in 2023 but only recorded 15 carries for 69 yards and no touchdowns and seven catches for 10 yards and no scores.

The running back will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Williams signed a one-year deal with the Bengals before the 2023 campaign. The 2019 sixth-round pick has not yet scored a touchdown in five NFL seasons, all with Cincinnati.